Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,546 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.30% of Dolby Laboratories worth $21,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 398.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of DLB stock opened at $79.18 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $89.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.76.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 48.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Ryan Nicholson sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $841,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,505.52. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,597,883. The trade was a 6.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,091 shares of company stock valued at $12,027,697. 39.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

