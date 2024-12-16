Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS) Announces Earnings Results

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Maison Solutions had a negative return on equity of 22.40% and a negative net margin of 3.43%.
Maison Solutions Stock Performance
MSS traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.03. 25,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06. Maison Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.55.
Maison Solutions Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Maison Solutions
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- About the Markup Calculator
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Maison Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maison Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.