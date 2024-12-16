Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS) Announces Earnings Results

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Maison Solutions had a negative return on equity of 22.40% and a negative net margin of 3.43%.

Maison Solutions Stock Performance

MSS traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.03. 25,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06. Maison Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.55.

Maison Solutions Company Profile

Maison Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores.

