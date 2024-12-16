Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.16, with a volume of 90051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MESO. Maxim Group raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MESO

Mesoblast Stock Up 2.9 %

Institutional Trading of Mesoblast

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 46.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Mesoblast by 15.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesoblast

(Get Free Report)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.