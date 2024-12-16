Michael Garnreiter Sells 1,000 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.69, for a total value of $639,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,518,239.71. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.98, for a total transaction of $437,980.00.

AXON stock traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $649.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.64, a PEG ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $241.72 and a 1-year high of $698.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $539.52 and a 200 day moving average of $406.30.

Several research analysts have commented on AXON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $488.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $120,553,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $871,860,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,175,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,661,000 after acquiring an additional 127,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 375,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,546,000 after buying an additional 114,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

