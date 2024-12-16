Michael Garnreiter Sells 1,000 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.69, for a total value of $639,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,518,239.71. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Michael Garnreiter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 15th, Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.98, for a total transaction of $437,980.00.
Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.7 %
AXON stock traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $649.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.64, a PEG ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $241.72 and a 1-year high of $698.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $539.52 and a 200 day moving average of $406.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axon Enterprise
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $120,553,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $871,860,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,175,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,661,000 after acquiring an additional 127,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 375,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,546,000 after buying an additional 114,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.
Axon Enterprise Company Profile
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Axon Enterprise
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.