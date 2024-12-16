Mizuho Lowers Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $47.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

Shares of DVN opened at $33.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.99. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $33.39 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,026,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,002,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,426,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 394.7% during the 3rd quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 21,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,415 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 107,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

