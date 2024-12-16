Mizuho Lowers Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $70.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.65.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $47.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.57. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $47.20 and a 12 month high of $71.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

