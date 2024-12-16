MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 4.1% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in International Paper by 167.0% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 61,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 38,529 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in International Paper by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 246,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 79,413 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in International Paper by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 115,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 27,467 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. BNP Paribas downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP opened at $55.54 on Monday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $60.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 158.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $28,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,475.60. The trade was a 1.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $158,904. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

