Mode (MODE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.29 Million

Mode (MODE) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Mode token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Mode has a total market capitalization of $115.60 million and $6.29 million worth of Mode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mode has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104,132.63 or 1.00162401 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103,556.24 or 0.99607987 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mode Profile

Mode’s launch date was May 6th, 2024. Mode’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. Mode’s official Twitter account is @modenetwork. The official website for Mode is www.mode.network.

Mode Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mode (MODE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Mode platform. Mode has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,500,000,009 in circulation. The last known price of Mode is 0.0461216 USD and is up 6.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $5,460,637.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mode.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mode using one of the exchanges listed above.

