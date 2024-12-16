MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Monness Crespi & Hardt

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Finviz reports. They currently have a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MDB. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on MongoDB from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MongoDB from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.52.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $267.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.61. MongoDB has a one year low of $212.74 and a one year high of $509.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.51 and a beta of 1.17.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.39 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $768,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,131,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,820,287.50. This represents a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,002.56. The trade was a 6.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,600 shares of company stock worth $7,611,849 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

