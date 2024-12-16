Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 942.9% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 82.1% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $550.90 on Monday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $350.55 and a 52 week high of $561.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $511.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.60. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 62.73% and a net margin of 2.48%. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 23.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.92%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MUSA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Murphy USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.33.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

