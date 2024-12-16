Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading Up 8.8% – Time to Buy?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.52 and last traded at $33.46. 4,910,160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 7,455,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.75.

Nebius Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 2.57.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

