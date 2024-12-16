Nichols (LON:NICL) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,330 ($16.79) and last traded at GBX 1,315 ($16.60), with a volume of 24689 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,300 ($16.41).

Nichols Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,180.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,111.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £480.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,549.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Nichols Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in supply of soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, SLUSH OUPPiE, CocaCola, Coke, pepsi, IRN BRU, Old Jamaica, Ocean Spray, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nichols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.