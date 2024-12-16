Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) Short Interest Update

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,620,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the November 15th total of 15,890,000 shares. Approximately 17.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Oklo

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKLO. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,753,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Oklo during the third quarter worth approximately $6,493,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Oklo in the third quarter worth approximately $6,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oklo in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,971,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,889,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKLO. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Oklo Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE OKLO traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,908,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,843,084. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16. Oklo has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $28.12.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

