Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $116.18 and last traded at $115.46, with a volume of 443516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.77.

Several research firms have recently commented on OLLI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.58.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $517.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 5,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total value of $606,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,803. This represents a 62.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $750,293.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,296.80. This represents a 57.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,755 shares of company stock worth $8,680,862. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.2% in the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

