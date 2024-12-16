Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.60

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE OLY opened at C$107.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$100.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$99.93. The firm has a market cap of C$257.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.27. Olympia Financial Group has a 12-month low of C$89.90 and a 12-month high of C$122.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$135.19 price objective on Olympia Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Insider Transactions at Olympia Financial Group

In other Olympia Financial Group news, Senior Officer Neil Robert Mccullagh sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$96.44, for a total value of C$133,477.11. Company insiders own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

