Opera Limited Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th.

Opera has a dividend payout ratio of 82.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Opera to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.3%.

Opera Stock Performance

Shares of OPRA stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 638,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,429. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.15. Opera has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $20.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OPRA shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Opera from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Opera from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Opera from $19.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Opera in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

