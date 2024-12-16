O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,282.68 and last traded at $1,282.68, with a volume of 49980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,270.60.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,257.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,213.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,129.22. The firm has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.72 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,201.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,849. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

