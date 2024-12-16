PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $89.52 and last traded at $90.74. Approximately 1,936,860 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 13,007,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.02.

A number of analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.74.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.87 and its 200-day moving average is $72.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $91.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 12,919.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $819,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419,351 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 86.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,307,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767,072 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $387,435,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 180.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,160 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 28.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $493,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

