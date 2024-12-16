PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Downgraded to Underperform Rating by Mizuho

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $33.00. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PBF. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.09.

PBF stock opened at $29.26 on Monday. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $27.94 and a 52 week high of $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.57.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.09). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,750,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,462,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,681,136.50. The trade was a 4.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,568,100 shares of company stock valued at $111,183,331. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 391.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,540,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,909 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,489,000 after acquiring an additional 347,268 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,290,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,409,000 after acquiring an additional 34,470 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 993,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after acquiring an additional 32,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 132.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 863,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,717,000 after purchasing an additional 492,053 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

