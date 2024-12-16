Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ross Stores by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,862,684 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $581,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,922 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $347,585,000 after acquiring an additional 975,190 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Ross Stores by 4,787.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 629,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,783,000 after acquiring an additional 616,860 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $183,263,000 after acquiring an additional 469,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,814,440 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $263,675,000 after acquiring an additional 394,774 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $153.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.82. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $127.53 and a one year high of $163.60.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on Ross Stores from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.69.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

