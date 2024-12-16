Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $1.24 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 37.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,135 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 537,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.92 per share, with a total value of $14,999,992.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,780,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,465,780.56. This trade represents a 12.66 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

PRU stock opened at $120.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.49. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.60 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.22%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

