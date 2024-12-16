Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Trims Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 13,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 214,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 17,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NYSE:MFC opened at $30.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $33.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.32.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.296 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.00%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

