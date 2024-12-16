Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $277.92 and last traded at $280.41. Approximately 26,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 151,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $281.16.

PRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Primerica in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Primerica from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Primerica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.50.

The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.74 and a 200 day moving average of $261.78.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $774.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.25 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $450.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $903,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,942,728.94. This trade represents a 7.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 85.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

