Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 496990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Repsol to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Repsol to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Repsol Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Repsol had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Repsol, S.A. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

Further Reading

