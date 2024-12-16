Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $122.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $119.77 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.81. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.63 EPS. Phillips 66’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.05%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.23.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

