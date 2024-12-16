Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 337 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,604 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,042,050,000 after purchasing an additional 314,380 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 251.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,936 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 10,372 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $283.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $234.45 and a 12 month high of $313.84.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Daiwa America lowered shares of FedEx from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.68.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

