Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.53.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $5.39 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $28.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.29% and a negative net margin of 317.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 337.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,926,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,127,000 after purchasing an additional 451,377 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,591,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,372,000 after purchasing an additional 111,123 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 55.1% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 47,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 16,717 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

