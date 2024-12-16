Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on January 9th

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the CRM provider on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th.

Salesforce has a payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Salesforce to earn $8.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Shares of CRM opened at $354.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.48 and a 200-day moving average of $275.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.04, for a total value of $1,079,568.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $30,223,020.24. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 5,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $1,526,771.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,723.86. This trade represents a 77.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,498 shares of company stock worth $40,983,349 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Salesforce from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.24.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

