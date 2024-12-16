Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $5.42 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,729,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,909 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,479,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,415,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 1,428.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 987,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,484,000 after acquiring an additional 922,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 8,797.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 907,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,250,000 after acquiring an additional 897,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $73.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.52 and its 200-day moving average is $71.38. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $53.13 and a one year high of $83.32. The firm has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Carrier Global announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

