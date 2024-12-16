Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Sangoma Technologies Co. (TSE:STC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.49 and last traded at C$9.45, with a volume of 4968 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on STC

Sangoma Technologies Price Performance

About Sangoma Technologies

The firm has a market cap of C$325.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.31.

(Get Free Report)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications in the United States of America and internationally. The company offers communications platforms comprising pure cloud and hybrid unified communications as a service, and on-premises systems; retail and wholesale SIP trunking, as well as fax as a service; Sangoma TeamHub, a unified communications and collaboration platform for business productivity; Sangoma Meet, a multi-party video conferencing platform; and Sangoma CX, a cloud-native contact center suite that enables businesses to manage inbound interactions across multiple channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.