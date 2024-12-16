Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Sangoma Technologies Co. (TSE:STC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.49 and last traded at C$9.45, with a volume of 4968 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.34.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on STC
Sangoma Technologies Price Performance
About Sangoma Technologies
Sangoma Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications in the United States of America and internationally. The company offers communications platforms comprising pure cloud and hybrid unified communications as a service, and on-premises systems; retail and wholesale SIP trunking, as well as fax as a service; Sangoma TeamHub, a unified communications and collaboration platform for business productivity; Sangoma Meet, a multi-party video conferencing platform; and Sangoma CX, a cloud-native contact center suite that enables businesses to manage inbound interactions across multiple channels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sangoma Technologies
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.