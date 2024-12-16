Short Interest in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Rises By 14.9%

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 612,600 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the November 15th total of 533,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbe Robotics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arbe Robotics stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC lifted its position in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Free Report) by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,324 shares during the quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings in Arbe Robotics were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

Arbe Robotics Price Performance

Shares of Arbe Robotics stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. Arbe Robotics has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $136.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of -0.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arbe Robotics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Read Our Latest Report on ARBE

About Arbe Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.