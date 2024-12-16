Short Interest in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Decreases By 8.1%

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,690,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the November 15th total of 81,280,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 11,422,560 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $465,811,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 835,908,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,088,345,979.30. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,223,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,505,985. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 31,021.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,207,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,049,000 after buying an additional 10,175,100 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Bank of America by 1,432.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,151,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749,567 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,608,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,378 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3,550.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,547,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,215 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $174,858,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $45.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.51. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $31.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The stock has a market cap of $350.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.92.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

