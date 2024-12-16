Short Interest in Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Drops By 15.0%

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,794,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the November 15th total of 3,285,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27,940.0 days.

Brembo Price Performance

BRBOF remained flat at $9.57 during mid-day trading on Monday. Brembo has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79.

Brembo Company Profile

Brembo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells braking systems and components for cars, motorbikes, and industrial vehicles and machinery. It operates through Discs Systems Motorbikes; and Aftermarket Performance Group segments. The company offers various products for car and commercial vehicle applications, including brake discs, brake calipers, side-wheel modules, and braking systems, as well as integrated engineering services for light commercial and heavy industrial vehicles, motorbikes, and racing competitions.

