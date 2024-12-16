Short Interest in Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Drops By 15.0%

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,794,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the November 15th total of 3,285,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27,940.0 days.
Brembo Price Performance
BRBOF remained flat at $9.57 during mid-day trading on Monday. Brembo has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79.
Brembo Company Profile
