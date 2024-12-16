Short Interest in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Decreases By 8.9%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,190,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 10,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGC traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.06. 3,561,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,477,750. The stock has a market cap of $333.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $14.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth about $54,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

