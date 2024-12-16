Short Interest in China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Rises By 14.8%

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,113,600 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the November 15th total of 15,774,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Everbright Environment Group Stock Performance

China Everbright Environment Group stock remained flat at $0.46 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. China Everbright Environment Group has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $0.52.

China Everbright Environment Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

China Everbright Environment Group Company Profile

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company’s Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food and kitchen waste treatment, leachate and fecal treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, fly ash landfill, medical waste, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy and methane-to-energy plants.

