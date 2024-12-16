Short Interest in City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Decreases By 6.7%

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the November 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

City Developments Stock Performance

CDEVY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,546. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98. City Developments has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.06.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

