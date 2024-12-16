Short Interest in Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Drops By 9.3%

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 605,200 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the November 15th total of 666,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 80.7 days.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CROMF stock remained flat at $9.88 during trading on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality assets, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.