Short Interest in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Grows By 16.9%

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the November 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company's shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $209.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,022. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.59. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $99.90 and a 12-month high of $211.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.15.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.90, for a total transaction of $316,860.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,384,869.50. The trade was a 6.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $466,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,297,553.60. This represents a 0.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $3,950,683 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.57.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

