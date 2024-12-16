Short Interest in MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Drops By 17.4%

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the November 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MS&AD Insurance Group Trading Down 1.1 %

MSADY opened at $22.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $24.74.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers domestic non-life insurance; life insurance; international business; financial services; and provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc in April 2010.

