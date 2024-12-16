Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Short Interest Update

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 949,900 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the November 15th total of 817,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 306.4 days.
Sienna Senior Living Stock Down 0.8 %
LWSCF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.20. 610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $12.60.
Sienna Senior Living Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sienna Senior Living
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.