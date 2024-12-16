Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Short Interest Update

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 949,900 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the November 15th total of 817,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 306.4 days.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Down 0.8 %

LWSCF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.20. 610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.55. Sienna Senior Living has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $12.60.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.