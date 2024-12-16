Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,123,200 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the November 15th total of 15,271,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,056.3 days.

Singapore Airlines Stock Performance

SINGF stock opened at $4.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87. Singapore Airlines has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $5.40.

Singapore Airlines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.57%. Singapore Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.81%.

About Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through The Full-Service Carrier, The Low-Cost Carrier, and Engineering Services segments.

