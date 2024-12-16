SMART Wealth LLC Acquires 4,867 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

SMART Wealth LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPRFree Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC owned about 0.30% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter valued at about $437,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 12.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 7.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth about $703,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $37.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05. The stock has a market cap of $238.20 million, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.38.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

