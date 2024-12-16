SMART Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

SMART Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 79,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June accounts for approximately 1.1% of SMART Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

GJUN stock opened at $36.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average of $34.95. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $36.51.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

