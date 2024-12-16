SMART Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGT)

SMART Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 207,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,000. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF makes up 2.5% of SMART Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SMART Wealth LLC owned approximately 19.23% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 27,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF by 65.2% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 27,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 10,941 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AUGT opened at $31.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average of $29.99. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $31.86.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Aug ETF (AUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGT was launched on Jul 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

