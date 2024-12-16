SMART Wealth LLC Invests $236,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

SMART Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,144 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 21.4% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 821 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Gordon Haskett raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.51.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

UBER opened at $59.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

