SMART Wealth LLC Makes New $361,000 Investment in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

SMART Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. SMART Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 634.3% during the second quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 1,464,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,967 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,328,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,025 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,896,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,532,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,371,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TUA stock opened at $21.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $23.41.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

