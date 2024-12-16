Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.59 and last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

Spectris Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Spectris Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were issued a $0.1392 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th.

About Spectris

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

