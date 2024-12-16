Spring Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:SV) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.95 and last traded at $21.72, with a volume of 8517266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.
Spring Valley Acquisition Trading Up 2.8 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.89.
About Spring Valley Acquisition
Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
