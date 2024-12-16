Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Director Sells $171,200.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) Director Karen Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $171,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,169.60. This represents a 12.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sprout Social Price Performance

SPT traded up $2.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.24. 582,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,366. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.60. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $68.41.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 40.94% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $102.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered Sprout Social from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sprout Social

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Sprout Social by 2,346.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.