SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 94.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 210,284 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.15% of SPS Commerce worth $84,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPSC. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 19.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 29,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,178,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 448.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,444,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,398,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 209.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,890,000 after buying an additional 44,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 6,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total transaction of $1,160,509.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,238,941.74. The trade was a 11.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $192.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.19. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.58 and a 52-week high of $218.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.05 and a beta of 0.86.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $163.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.30 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

